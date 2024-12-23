Prince Harry urged to make big compromise after Netflix documentary setback

Royal

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s ‘Polo’ documentary faced huge setback ahead of Christmas

  • December 23, 2024
Prince Harry has been given key advice just days before Christmas!

The Duke of Sussex has been in a years-long feud with the Royal Family, particularly with King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince William, and there’s no chance of reconciliation yet to be seen.

As for this year too, the father-of-two is set to spend Christmas apart from the royals in the U.S. along with wife Meghan Markle, and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, the Duke is urged to make a big compromise and has been asked to extend “olive branch” to his cancer-stricken father by a royal biographer just a few days before Christmas Day.

While speaking to The Sun in a latest interview, royal author Hugo Vickers stated that the long-standing rift, that seems never ending, may come to relax only if Prince Harry takes a step forward towards the King.

"He's [Harry] the one who needs to pull himself together and extend the olive branch because he is the one making it difficult between them,” Vickers stated as he subtly advised Harry to keep his ego aside.

The biographer also noted that to mend the ties and strained relationship, it is necessary to compromise, which should be done from Harry’s side.

This comes just along with the news that Harry and Meghan’s documentary, Polo, which was supposed to make quite an impression, failed to make it to the Netflix Top 10 in the U.K., the U.S., and globally.

