Say goodbye to boring chats as WhatsApp unveils ultimate holiday emoji

New Year celebrations are already in full swing and considering this WhatsApp has unveiled an exciting new feature to add extra charm to the celebrations.
As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out the Party Popper emoji as the seventh default reaction.
The Party Popper emoji has been made more easily accessible by adding it directly to the reaction tray.
The instant messaging app used Party Popper emoji because it represents celebrations worldwide, making it perfect for holidays like New Year and Christmas.
It is pertinent to note that this emoji works consistently across all platforms, including iOS, Android, channels, individual chats and group chats.
WhatsApp added the Party Popper emoji to the default reaction options to complement their new animated confetti effects.
When users react to a chat message with one of the eligible emojis, a vibrant graphic effect is triggered and colourful confetti bursts from the emoji.
Interestingly, this update comes at the perfect time as we near the New Year and these emojis are expected to be widely used during this time.
The Party Popper emoji will likely only stay in the default reactions during the holidays and may be removed afterwards.
The animated confetti effects, on the other hand, will remain a permanent feature, so users can continue enjoying it after the festive season.