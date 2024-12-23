Sci-Tech

Say goodbye to boring chats as WhatsApp unveils ultimate holiday emoji

WhatsApp keeps rolling out new and unique features to enhance the users’ experience

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 23, 2024
Say goodbye to boring chats as WhatsApp unveils ultimate holiday emoji

New Year celebrations are already in full swing and considering this WhatsApp has unveiled an exciting new feature to add extra charm to the celebrations.

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out the Party Popper emoji as the seventh default reaction.

The Party Popper emoji has been made more easily accessible by adding it directly to the reaction tray.

The instant messaging app used Party Popper emoji because it represents celebrations worldwide, making it perfect for holidays like New Year and Christmas.

Source: WABetaInfo
Source: WABetaInfo

It is pertinent to note that this emoji works consistently across all platforms, including iOS, Android, channels, individual chats and group chats.

WhatsApp added the Party Popper emoji to the default reaction options to complement their new animated confetti effects.

When users react to a chat message with one of the eligible emojis, a vibrant graphic effect is triggered and colourful confetti bursts from the emoji.

Interestingly, this update comes at the perfect time as we near the New Year and these emojis are expected to be widely used during this time.

The Party Popper emoji will likely only stay in the default reactions during the holidays and may be removed afterwards.

The animated confetti effects, on the other hand, will remain a permanent feature, so users can continue enjoying it after the festive season.

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to reunite for ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2’?

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to reunite for ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2’?
Sarah Ferguson shares emotional message after Andrew heads to Windsor ‘alone’

Sarah Ferguson shares emotional message after Andrew heads to Windsor ‘alone’
Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur reveal surprising ‘small secret’

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur reveal surprising ‘small secret’
Kieran Culkin gets candid about his surprising Christmas habit

Kieran Culkin gets candid about his surprising Christmas habit
Elon Musk under fire: OpenAI CEO slams Tesla owner for initiating 'fights'
Elon Musk under fire: OpenAI CEO slams Tesla owner for initiating 'fights'
Donald Trump comes forward in TikTok support amid ban threat
Donald Trump comes forward in TikTok support amid ban threat
NASA's Parker Solar Probe set for closest pass by Sun on December 24
NASA's Parker Solar Probe set for closest pass by Sun on December 24
Gemini now lets you query PDF files with new ‘Ask about this PDF’ feature
Gemini now lets you query PDF files with new ‘Ask about this PDF’ feature
WhatsApp emerges victorious in legal battle against Israel owned NSO group
WhatsApp emerges victorious in legal battle against Israel owned NSO group
Google Photos to speed up sharing with new quick edit and cropping options
Google Photos to speed up sharing with new quick edit and cropping options
WhatsApp's new feature lets you highlight important Channel updates with star
WhatsApp's new feature lets you highlight important Channel updates with star
Apple teams with Nvidia to boost AI model speed and efficiency
Apple teams with Nvidia to boost AI model speed and efficiency
Instagram to introduce revolutionary AI editing tools for videos
Instagram to introduce revolutionary AI editing tools for videos
OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT on WhatsApp with new features
OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT on WhatsApp with new features
Google Street View captures suspect putting dead body inside a car
Google Street View captures suspect putting dead body inside a car
China breaks US record of world’s longest spacewalk with nine-hour walk
China breaks US record of world’s longest spacewalk with nine-hour walk