Google set to launch game-changing AI Mode for search

Google is planning to add a new AI feature to its Search!
As per multiple outlets, the new feature called “AI Mode,” allows users to interact with search results in a conversational way.
Unlike the existing AI Overviews feature, which gives brief AI-generated summaries of topics, the new AI Mode will also display related webpages and let users ask follow-up questions.
Reports suggest that Google will soon introduce an AI Mode in its Search.
The interface of this AI Mode will look like the web version of Google’s Gemini chatbot.
Reports suggest that Google is having difficulty competing with OpenAI in terms of the number of active users for their chatbot.
Considering this, Google is reportedly planning to make its Gemini chatbot available to its billions of users through Google Search.
The AI Mode will reportedly be located below the search bar, positioned on the left side of the tabs for “All,” “Images” and “Videos” in the search interface.
When users choose the AI Mode, they will be directed to a new interface resembling Gemini’s web version.
After entering a search query, users will see relevant information, links, related webpages and an option to ask questions.
It is rumoured that the AI Mode will let users use both text and voice commands.
However, it is still unknown when Google will roll out this new AI feature on Google Search.