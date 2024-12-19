Sci-Tech

OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT on WhatsApp with new features

OpenAI has introduced its ChatGPT chatbot on WhatsApp as part of its 12 days of OpenAI updates

  • by Web Desk
  • December 19, 2024
OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT on WhatsApp with new features

OpenAI now allows users to chat with ChatGPT directly through WhatsApp.

This makes the AI chatbot more convenient and accessible for everyday users through the popular messaging app.

OpenAI has introduced its ChatGPT chatbot on WhatsApp as part of its “12 days of OpenAI updates.

The update allows users to talk to ChatGPT directly on WhatsApp without needing extra app or accounts.

As per multiple outlets, text-based chats with ChatGPT are accessible worldwide, however the voice call feature is only available to users in the US and Canada at this time.

OpenAI offers 15 minutes of free voice chat with the chatbot each month and there is a daily limit on the number of messages users can send.

To use ChatGPT on WhatsApp, text or call the US number 1-800-242-8478.

Future updates might bring new features like ChatGPT Search, image-based interactions, and conversation memory.

In addition to this, OpenAI has introduced a new and unique feature called ChatGPT Search to all users .

As per multiple outlets, this feature allows users to get answers to their queries using information from the internet, such as websites and blogs.

This web search feature works within the chatbot’s interface and can be activated either manually by the user or automatically by the system.

