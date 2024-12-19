Instagram to introduce revolutionary AI editing tools for videos

Instagram is set to roll out an AI editing feature that will enable users to "change nearly any aspect of your videos" with ease and smoothness.
According to Instagram head Adam Mosseri, the breakthrough tool is powered by Meta's Movie Gen AI model.
The upcoming feature will allow users to make adjustments to their videos using simple text prompts.
A teaser video posted by Mosseri showed how AI editing tool can change outfits, backgrounds, and even the appearance of individuals in a video.
In the preview video, Mosseri could be seen using AI tool seamlessly to alter his attire, surroundings, and even transforming him into a felt puppet.
He also showed tool adding new objects to existing backgrounds and making subtle changes, such as adding a gold chain around Mosseri's neck.
"I’m super excited about Movie Gen, our early AI research model that will let you change nearly any aspect of your videos with a simple text prompt. Hoping to bring this to Instagram next year. Let me know what you think," he wrote alongside the clip.
The feature is set to arrive next year.