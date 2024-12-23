Donald Trump comes forward in TikTok support amid ban threat

TikTok gains much-needed support from the upcoming US President Donald Trump ahead of the ban threat.
According to Reuters, Trump on Sunday, December 22, 2024, came forward in favour of the social media platform TikTok and believes that the video-sharing platform should keep operating in the US for a little while.
While talking before a crowd of conservative supporters in Phoenix, Arizona, he indicated that he does not want TikTok to leave the US market immediately.
The 78-year-old told the crowd at an annual gathering organised by the conservative group Turning Point, AmericaFest, “I think we're going to have to start thinking because, you know, we did go on TikTok, and we had a great response with billions of views, billions and billions of views.”
“They brought me a chart, and it was a record, and it was so beautiful to see, and as I looked at it, I said, 'Maybe we gotta keep this sucker around for a little while,’” he continued.
This came after the Republican president met TikTok CEO, Shou Zi Chew, and told the news conference that he had a “warm spot” for TikTok because it played a vital role in his presidential campaign's success.
For the unversed, the US Senate passed a law in April 2024, that requires TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to either invest in the app by January 19, 2025, or face a ban.