Elon Musk under fire: OpenAI CEO slams Tesla owner for initiating 'fights'

Sam Altman said Musk previously fought with Jeff Bezos, Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and this time it’s him

  December 23, 2024
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman slams tech giant Elon Musk for getting into “fights” and calls him a “bully.”

According to The Hindu, Altman, while discussing the feud with the Tesla CEO on the Bari Weiss podcast, said that Musk likes to fight with tech leaders like Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates.

He told the host, “He (Musk) is also clearly a bully, and he’s also someone who clearly likes to get in fights. Right now, it’s me. It’s been Bezos, Gates, Zuckerberg, and lots of other people. And I think fundamentally, this is about OpenAI doing really well. Elon cares about doing really well.”

“But it was Elon that most wanted OpenAI to be a for-profit at one point and had made a bunch of proposals, like OpenAI being part of Tesla, mostly just to create a new for-profit that he was going to be in control of,” he added further.

Notably, Musk and OpenAI are currently in a legal dispute after SpaceX alleges that the artificial intelligence company is no longer living up to its founding principles of using technology to benefit humanity while his own AI company, xAI chatbot Grok, is accessible to all users on the social media platform X.

