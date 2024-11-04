Sports

Stuart Hogg pleads guilty to domestic abuse charges against his wife

Stuart Hogg admitted to repeatedly monitoring locations and sending disturbing messages to his wife

  November 04, 2024
Former Scotland Rugby captain Stuart Hogg has confessed to a domestic abuse charge involving his estranged wife Gillian.

As per BBC Sports, during his appearance at Selkirk Sheriff Court, Hogg admitted that he shouted, used inappropriate language and behaved abusively towards his wife.

He also admitted to repeatedly monitoring her locations and sending disturbing messages.

The court was also informed that he once sent over 200 messages in just few hours.

Now, the court has postponed the sentencing until December 5 and granted him bail to obtain further background reports.

During the hearing, it is also revealed that over a five-year period, he engaged in a course of conduct that caused her fear or distress.

The level of fear was so high that his wife started having panic attacks. She also took advice from domestic abuse services.

The court also charged him to monitor his wife's movements through the Find My Phone app.

He has represented Scotland at international level, having made his test debut against Wales during the 2012 Six Nations Championship.

Hogg was named Six Nations Player of the Tournament in 2016 and 2017.

The player announced retirement from rugby union but soon came out of the retirement to sign a two-year contract with Montpellier.

Sports News

AFL umpire ban for wearing Osama bin Laden at season-end function
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Zverev wins 7th ATP 1000 title after beating Humbert in Paris Masters finals
Roy Keane blasts Manchester United squad for letting down Erik ten Hag
Joe Marler announces retirement from international rugby in emotional video
New Zealand wins first Test match series against India after 36 years
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his body ‘recovery’ secret
Khachanov slams Humbert's conduct in heated Paris Masters semi-finals
Sahibzada Farhan expresses confidence in Rizwan's leadership ahead of Australia tour
Shan Masood supports Babar Azam's comeback journey
Rishabh Pant makes history with remarkable feat in third Test against New Zealand
Virat Kohli gets slammed by Sanjay Manjrekar over RCB captaincy speculations