Stuart Hogg pleads guilty to domestic abuse charges against his wife

Former Scotland Rugby captain Stuart Hogg has confessed to a domestic abuse charge involving his estranged wife Gillian.
As per BBC Sports, during his appearance at Selkirk Sheriff Court, Hogg admitted that he shouted, used inappropriate language and behaved abusively towards his wife.
He also admitted to repeatedly monitoring her locations and sending disturbing messages.
The court was also informed that he once sent over 200 messages in just few hours.
Now, the court has postponed the sentencing until December 5 and granted him bail to obtain further background reports.
During the hearing, it is also revealed that over a five-year period, he engaged in a course of conduct that caused her fear or distress.
The level of fear was so high that his wife started having panic attacks. She also took advice from domestic abuse services.
The court also charged him to monitor his wife's movements through the Find My Phone app.
He has represented Scotland at international level, having made his test debut against Wales during the 2012 Six Nations Championship.
Hogg was named Six Nations Player of the Tournament in 2016 and 2017.
The player announced retirement from rugby union but soon came out of the retirement to sign a two-year contract with Montpellier.