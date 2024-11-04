Entertainment

Joe Jonas, Jon Bon Jovi, many others to perform at the 2024 Latin Grammys

The 25th Latin Grammy Awards are set to held on November 14

  • November 04, 2024
The 2024 Latin Grammy Awards, set to held on November 14, have added some more impressive lineup of performers.

New lineup of stars features Ángela Aguilar, Jon Bon Jovi, DJ Khaled, Joe Jonas, Álvaro Díaz, Tiago Iorc, Quevedo, Residente, Myke Towers, Trueno and the Warning, along with Leonardo Aguilar.

Beside these new additions, some previously announced performers will also bring magic to the stage.

The previous performers were Anitta, Edgar Barrera, Becky G, David Bisbal and Eladio Carrión, to Darumas, Emilia, Alejandro Fernández and Luis Fonsi, Leonel García, Grupo Frontera, Juan Luis Guerra, Carín León, Danny Ocean, Sílvia Pérez Cruz, Carlos Rivera, Elena Rose, Ela Taubert and Kali Uchis.

Carlos Vives, the 2024 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year and old nominees, Pitbull and Reik, will also rock the stage.

The awards show, set to air on Univision, UniMás, Galavisión and ViX with three-hour telecast produced by TelevisaUnivision, promises an exciting night of music.

The Premiere ceremony for award show will precede the Latin Grammys to announce a majority of the night’s winners.

As per Variety, the premiere ceremony will be hosted by María Becerra, Juliana and Luísa Sonza.

