Hiba Bukhari's husband Arez Ahmed advocates against concept of dowries

  • by Web Desk
  • November 05, 2024
Actor Arez Ahmed, known for his roles in television dramas, has talked against the tradition of dowry in marriage.

In a recent Q&A session on Instagram, Arez responded to a fan’s request for help with dowry for his sister’s wedding.

A die-hard fan appealed to the actor writing, "Sir, I need dowry for my sister’s wedding as we can’t afford it."

To this, Hiba Bukhari’s husband replied by advising, “Avoid dowry. If the groom demands it, just refuse. Trust in God.”


However, this pretty straightforward response stirred debate online.

His supporters were totally in awe of his stance to move away from the dowry tradition, a cultural practice in Pakistan that often leads to a financial strain for families.

Critics, on the other hand think that Arez’s response lacked practical support and that he could have helped the fan directly rather than lowering his morale.

Some media users urged the actor to recommend grooms who do not expect dowry instead of giving general advice.

Arez Ahmed, who married the Jaan Nisar actress Hiba Bukhari in 2022, has many times voiced his views on societal norms and expectations.

On September 30, 2024, the couple announced they are expecting their very first child soon. 

