Mehwish Hayat breaks silence on marriage plans after Honey Singh collaboration

Mehwish Hayat is open to the idea of getting married very soon!
The star appeared as a guest at Good Morning Pakistan where she revealed if marriage is anywhere in her cards.
Talking about her plans, “Yes, I get marriage proposals and now I have started considering the proposals too. I have made up my mind regarding marriage, previously, I was just focused on my work, however, I am still refusing the proposals that are being referred to me by family.”
“I think my partner should be intelligent and kind hearted. I am also particular about how the person treats his family and manages his work life. Marriage is not the union of two individuals but of two families,” she further sheds light on the qualities the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star seeks in her life partner.
Further adding, “In my case, I have to continue my work as well, so! I need someone who understands my profession and he should also be financially secure and he should spoil me.”
On the work front, Mehwish Hayat collaborated with rapper Honey Singh on the song Jatt Mehkma.