Trending

Mehwish Hayat breaks silence on marriage plans after Honey Singh collaboration

Superstar Mehwish Hayat collaborates with Indian rapper Honey Singh on song 'Jatt Mehkma'

  • by Web Desk
  • November 05, 2024
Superstar Mehwish Hayat collaborates with Honey Singh on song Jatt Mehkma
Superstar Mehwish Hayat collaborates with Honey Singh on song ' Jatt Mehkma' 

Mehwish Hayat is open to the idea of getting married very soon! 

The star appeared as a guest at Good Morning Pakistan where she revealed if marriage is anywhere in her cards.

Talking about her plans, “Yes, I get marriage proposals and now I have started considering the proposals too. I have made up my mind regarding marriage, previously, I was just focused on my work, however, I am still refusing the proposals that are being referred to me by family.”

“I think my partner should be intelligent and kind hearted. I am also particular about how the person treats his family and manages his work life. Marriage is not the union of two individuals but of two families,” she further sheds light on the qualities the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star seeks in her life partner.

Further adding, “In my case, I have to continue my work as well, so! I need someone who understands my profession and he should also be financially secure and he should spoil me.”

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat collaborated with rapper Honey Singh on the song Jatt Mehkma.

Imane Khelif confirmed biological men in leaked medical reports?

Imane Khelif confirmed biological men in leaked medical reports?
Jason Kelce breaks silence on Travis Kelce slur scandal after Taylor Swift show

Jason Kelce breaks silence on Travis Kelce slur scandal after Taylor Swift show
Meta hit with hefty fine in South Korea for illicit user data collection

Meta hit with hefty fine in South Korea for illicit user data collection
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids

Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids

Trending News

Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Anushka Sharma gushes over Virat Kohli in birthday post
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Fahad Mustafa addresses hype surrounding last episode of 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Hiba Bukhari's husband Arez Ahmed advocates against concept of dowries
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Nora Fatehi reveals her take on Bollywood aesthetics
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Kartik Aaryan makes SHOCKING confession about his dating life
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Mehwish Hayat stuns in Honey Singh's ‘Jatt Mehkma’ music video teaser
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Shraddha Kapoor spends 'couch-bounded' Sunday, fans react
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber reaffirm commitment in dreamy wedding ceremony
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Ananya Panday drops her birthday, Diwali photo dump in an endearing post
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Sania Mirza's million-dollar smile sets internet ablaze
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Shah Rukh Khan surprises fans on 59th birthday with THIS confession
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Kartik Aaryan reveals his girlfriend's name after Vidya Balan drops hints