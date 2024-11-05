King Charles issues first statement after backlash over royal estates deals

King Charles has finally released a statement amid the growing backlash over the secret royal money.
The monarch paid a heartfelt tribute to his better half Queen Camilla as her new ITV documentary about domestic violence is all set to release.
In the teaser of the TV film, Camilla vowed to raise awareness about domestic and sexual abuse.
She said, "You can imagine how terrifying it is for a woman to be stuck with a very violent partner, feeling that fear every single day."
On November 4, Buckingham Palace shared a message, promoting the Queen Consort's upcoming meaningful project.
The statement reads, "Watch 'Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors' on @itv and @itvxofficial on Monday 11th November at 9 pm."
It is important to mention that the royal family issued Queen Camilla's life update amid the ongoing controversy related to King Charles's private estate, Duchy of Lancaster.
An investigative report by Channel 4's Dispatches and the Sunday Times claimed that the monarch earned millions of pounds through agreements with "public bodies and charities."
As soon as King Charles and Prince William's "money-grabbing" activities came into the spotlight, the campaigners urged the royal figures to dissolve their deals.