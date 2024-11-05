Royal

King Charles issues first statement after backlash over royal estates deals

Royal family shares delightful message amid King Charles's ongoing Duchy of Lancaster's controversy

  • by Web Desk
  • November 05, 2024
King Charles issues first statement after backlash over royal estates deals
King Charles issues first statement after backlash over royal estates deals

King Charles has finally released a statement amid the growing backlash over the secret royal money. 

The monarch paid a heartfelt tribute to his better half Queen Camilla as her new ITV documentary about domestic violence is all set to release.

In the teaser of the TV film, Camilla vowed to raise awareness about domestic and sexual abuse. 

She said, "You can imagine how terrifying it is for a woman to be stuck with a very violent partner, feeling that fear every single day."

On November 4, Buckingham Palace shared a message, promoting the Queen Consort's upcoming meaningful project. 

King Charles issues first statement after backlash over royal estates deals

The statement reads, "Watch 'Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors' on @itv and @itvxofficial on Monday 11th November at 9 pm."

It is important to mention that the royal family issued Queen Camilla's life update amid the ongoing controversy related to King Charles's private estate, Duchy of Lancaster. 

An investigative report by Channel 4's Dispatches and the Sunday Times claimed that the monarch earned millions of pounds through agreements with "public bodies and charities."

As soon as King Charles and Prince William's "money-grabbing" activities came into the spotlight, the campaigners urged the royal figures to dissolve their deals.

Imane Khelif confirmed biological men in leaked medical reports?

Imane Khelif confirmed biological men in leaked medical reports?
Jason Kelce breaks silence on Travis Kelce slur scandal after Taylor Swift show

Jason Kelce breaks silence on Travis Kelce slur scandal after Taylor Swift show
Meta hit with hefty fine in South Korea for illicit user data collection

Meta hit with hefty fine in South Korea for illicit user data collection
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids

Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids

Royal News

Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Princess Anne receives new title as King Charles hit with huge controversy
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Prince William inspires 'future changemakers' with motivational speech
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Prince William earns massive attention with his power move in South Africa
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Andrew claims financial independence as he defies Charles' move to downsize
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Kate Middleton's Transformation: From shy teen to confident future Queen
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
King Charles, Prince William pressured to dissolve 'money-grabbing' deals
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
King Charles shows strength in face of cancer diagnosis
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Prince Harry’s legal battle raises alarming concerns for King Charles
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Prince Beatrice breaks silence after King Charles' snub
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make smart move to avoid royal family’s wrath
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
King Charles gives new 'problem' to Queen Camilla amid his cancer battle