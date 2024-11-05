Trending

Maya Ali handles criticism like pro over ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ casting with Wahaj Ali

The ‘Mann Mayal’ actress is casted alongside Wahaj Ali in hit drama ‘Sunn Mere Dil’

  by Web Desk
  • November 05, 2024
Maya Ali is responding to the naysayers’ backlash over her casting alongside Wahaj Ali in Sunn Mere Dil!

The Mann Mayal actress is playing the lead role of Sadaf Naamdar, alongside the Tere Bin actor, who is playing the character of Bilal Abdullah, in Har Pal Geo’s ongoing drama serial.

Despite being one of the top Pakistani actresses, Maya Ali has been under the radar of critics who are slamming her for “zero acting” and “bad casting.”

However, when it comes to handling criticism, the actress knows how to act like a pro.

In a recent Instagram comment, a user slammed the actress calling her “aged” to be starred alongside Wahaj Ali.

“No offense, zero acting, bad casting opposite Wahaj Ali. Please replace her, she looks aged??” criticized the social media user.

Replying to the comment, Maya wrote, “Next time they will cast after taking your opinion.”

Meanwhile, another slammed, “You had no other drama to do except for this poor scripted one? Each and every actor is saying problematic dialogues. Pathetic to say the least. Hope it ends soon.”

Responding to it, the actress replied, “It’s strange that you are still watching it.”

Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali starrer Sunn Mere Dil features Usama Khan, Hira Mani, Amar Khan, and Shahvir Kadwani in supporting roles.

