'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum's' Mustafa waves goodbye to his character with special note

Fahad Mustafa feels ‘overwhelmed’ as Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’s finale episode hits cinemas.
On Instagram this Tuesday, the Actor In law expressed his heartiest thankyou for all the love he received over his character Mustafa.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you, from the bottom of my heart. As Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum comes to a close, I find myself feeling so many emotions, but mostly… gratitude. The love you’ve all shown me and this project has truly overwhelmed me. Your messages, your posts, your words of support, " Fahad penned.
Further adding, “They’ve meant more than I can express. Every time I’ve seen your reactions to the show, I’ve felt like I’ve been on this incredible, wild ride with you. It’s been an experience I’ll never forget.”
The actor then went on stating, “Bringing Mustafa to life has been one of the most fulfilling, challenging, and rewarding things I’ve ever done. And knowing that you connected with the story, with the character, and with the journey we’ve all been on together, makes everything worth it.”
“Your energy, your enthusiasm, your love — it’s what kept me going through the highs and lows. I’m honestly speechless also have to give a huge shoutout to the entire cast and crew, the team at ARY, the team at BigBang, the writer, the director,” he expressed.
Further sharing his , “Everyone behind the scenes — you guys are my family. You worked tirelessly, gave your all, and made magic happen behind the scenes. I’ve learned so much from each of you, and I can’t thank you enough for being part of this incredible journey.”
The Mah e Mir star then continued, “Every single person on this team brought their passion, talent, and heart to this show, and it shows in every scene. You all made this experience unforgettable, and I’m forever grateful for you.”
"As the final episode airs and this chapter ends, I want you all to know that I’ll carry every moment, every laugh, and every lesson with me. You’ve all become such an important part of my life. So, this isn’t goodbye… it’s just a see you soon," the post read.
"Thank you for everything, for all the love, for everything you’ve given me. It means the world," concluded Fahad Mustafa.