Princess Anne receives new title as King Charles hit with huge controversy

The Princess Royal achieves huge milestone amid King Charles new royal estates controversy

  • by Web Desk
  • November 05, 2024
Princess Anne added another feather to her cap!

King Charles' only sister has achieved a big milestone as she becomes the chancellor of Bournemouth’s new Health Sciences University.

As reported by The Business Magazine, the newly rebranded Health Sciences University (HSU) – formerly AECC College – has announced the Princess Royal its inaugural chancellor.

Shortly after her appearance at Corpus Christi Church in Boscombe, Dorset, Anne paid a poignant visit to HSU’s Bournemouth campus, where she interacted with students, staff and patients.

The vice chancellor of the university gushed over Princess Anne noting, “It’s a tremendous honour to celebrate the official launch of Health Sciences University with the installation of Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal as chancellor."

"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in our rich history of training and inspiring healthcare professionals," she added.

HSU has its campuses in both Bournemouth and London.

This delightful update comes shortly after Anne's brother King Charles hit with a new controversy after an investigative story by Channel 24 and The Sunday Times.

The bombshell report revealed Charles and his son Prince William are making millions of pounds by renting out their private estates Duchy of Lancaster and Duchy of Cornwall to public and charitable organisations.

