Princess Anne receives new title as King Charles hit with huge controversy 

Princess Anne added another feather to her cap!
King Charles' only sister has achieved a big milestone as she becomes the chancellor of Bournemouth’s new Health Sciences University.
As reported by The Business Magazine, the newly rebranded Health Sciences University (HSU) – formerly AECC College – has announced the Princess Royal its inaugural chancellor.
Shortly after her appearance at Corpus Christi Church in Boscombe, Dorset, Anne paid a poignant visit to HSU’s Bournemouth campus, where she interacted with students, staff and patients.
The vice chancellor of the university gushed over Princess Anne noting, “It’s a tremendous honour to celebrate the official launch of Health Sciences University with the installation of Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal as chancellor."
"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in our rich history of training and inspiring healthcare professionals," she added.
HSU has its campuses in both Bournemouth and London.
