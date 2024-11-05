Prince William inspires 'future changemakers' with motivational speech

Prince William delivered a moving speech while addressing the “future changemakers” of Earthshot Prize Climate Leaders Youth Program.
The Prince of Wales travelled to Cape Town, South Africa, through a commercial flight from London on November 4, 2024.
During his first day itinerary, the future King met more than 120 young leaders from Africa and some countries in Asia.
While addressing them, he said, “All of you in this room are future changemakers, you’re the leaders, you’re the people going to make the difference going forwards. It’s your platform. Use it as you need to, take it away, play with it, turn it into something different.”
William continued, “Because we believe in you, and what you’re going to do is change the world, I really believe that. This is the generation that are going to do that. And your solutions and your impact are so important and so needed right now.”
The Prince of Wales reminded the young leaders that they doing a “noble” act by coming up with “solutions” and trying to make society a “better” place for all.
He took a selfie with young people during the visit and said, "I firmly believe that if we come together with collective ambition and urgency, we can reshape the future of our planet.”
William also attended a rugby coaching session during visit to Ocean View Secondary School on Monday.