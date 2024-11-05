Royal

Prince William inspires 'future changemakers' with motivational speech

The Prince of Wales attends a rugby coaching session during visit to Ocean View Secondary School

  • by Web Desk
  • November 05, 2024


Prince William delivered a moving speech while addressing the “future changemakers” of Earthshot Prize Climate Leaders Youth Program.

The Prince of Wales travelled to Cape Town, South Africa, through a commercial flight from London on November 4, 2024.

During his first day itinerary, the future King met more than 120 young leaders from Africa and some countries in Asia.

While addressing them, he said, “All of you in this room are future changemakers, you’re the leaders, you’re the people going to make the difference going forwards. It’s your platform. Use it as you need to, take it away, play with it, turn it into something different.”

William continued, “Because we believe in you, and what you’re going to do is change the world, I really believe that. This is the generation that are going to do that. And your solutions and your impact are so important and so needed right now.”

The Prince of Wales reminded the young leaders that they doing a “noble” act by coming up with “solutions” and trying to make society a “better” place for all.

He took a selfie with young people during the visit and said, "I firmly believe that if we come together with collective ambition and urgency, we can reshape the future of our planet.”

William also attended a rugby coaching session during visit to Ocean View Secondary School on Monday.

Hiba Bukhari's husband Arez Ahmed advocates against concept of dowries

Hiba Bukhari's husband Arez Ahmed advocates against concept of dowries

Nora Fatehi reveals her take on Bollywood aesthetics

Nora Fatehi reveals her take on Bollywood aesthetics

Taylor Swift bids goodbye to U.S. leg of Eras Tour in a ‘magical way’

Taylor Swift bids goodbye to U.S. leg of Eras Tour in a ‘magical way’
Harris Rauf reflects on bitter Melbourne ‘memories’ after Australia defeat

Harris Rauf reflects on bitter Melbourne ‘memories’ after Australia defeat

Royal News

Harris Rauf reflects on bitter Melbourne ‘memories’ after Australia defeat
Prince William earns massive attention with his power move in South Africa
Harris Rauf reflects on bitter Melbourne ‘memories’ after Australia defeat
Andrew claims financial independence as he defies Charles' move to downsize
Harris Rauf reflects on bitter Melbourne ‘memories’ after Australia defeat
Kate Middleton's Transformation: From shy teen to confident future Queen
Harris Rauf reflects on bitter Melbourne ‘memories’ after Australia defeat
King Charles, Prince William pressured to dissolve 'money-grabbing' deals
Harris Rauf reflects on bitter Melbourne ‘memories’ after Australia defeat
King Charles shows strength in face of cancer diagnosis
Harris Rauf reflects on bitter Melbourne ‘memories’ after Australia defeat
Prince Harry’s legal battle raises alarming concerns for King Charles
Harris Rauf reflects on bitter Melbourne ‘memories’ after Australia defeat
Prince Beatrice breaks silence after King Charles' snub
Harris Rauf reflects on bitter Melbourne ‘memories’ after Australia defeat
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make smart move to avoid royal family’s wrath
Harris Rauf reflects on bitter Melbourne ‘memories’ after Australia defeat
King Charles gives new 'problem' to Queen Camilla amid his cancer battle
Harris Rauf reflects on bitter Melbourne ‘memories’ after Australia defeat
Meghan Markle gives new tension to King Charles as Duchess plans UK 'showdown'
Harris Rauf reflects on bitter Melbourne ‘memories’ after Australia defeat
Prince William shares exciting update as he arrives in South Africa
Harris Rauf reflects on bitter Melbourne ‘memories’ after Australia defeat
Queen Mathilde becomes fan of Queen Camilla's new initiative