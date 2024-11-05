Kensington Palace releases delightful video of Prince William, Robert Irwin

The Prince of Wales, William has joined forces with the Australian TV personality, Robert Irwin in South Africa.
William took a walk to Signal Hill with the global ambassador for the Earthshot Prize and the son of late crocodile hunter, Steve Irwin.
The 42-year-old shared a delightful video of him with Robert on his social media account on Tuesday.
In the video, both Robert and William could be seen standing next to each other, under bright sunlight, smiling at the camera.
Robert kicks off the video noting, "it's Robert here with ofcource Prince William, lovely to see you," to which the 42-year-old responded, "you too Robert."
Then the Australian host asked William, "How are you enjoying in South Africa so far?"
"Good, thanks, yeah having a lovely time here," William replied, he added praises "Robert, you have been a fantastic ambassador for us at the moment."
William went on fuel fans' excitement noting that he is looking forward to Earthshot Prize Awards this Wednesday.