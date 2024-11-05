Kate Middleton’s reason behind ‘edited’ Mother’s Day photo REVEALED

Months after creating quite a buzz, Princess Kate and Prince William's reason behind sharing Mother's Day post in March has been revealed.
Kate, who went in hiatus after sharing the tragic news of her cancer scar in January this year, took the internet by storm after sharing her first glimpse in a month.
Amid her preventive chemotherapy and speculations surrounding her whereabouts, Kate took the opportunity to make her kids, George, Charlotte and Louis special with an adorable photo, which was dubbed "manipulated."
The top news agencies including AFP, Associated Press, Getty and Reuters — issued a "kill notice", expressing fears that the source had edited the photo before distribution.
Now, the royal biographer Robert Hardman, in the edited version of his book Charles III: New King. New Court has shed light on what went in the royal family amid the photo editing drama.
A Kensington palace staffer told Hardman, “There were several factors. Anything written or said about the Princess of Wales at that point was at fever pitch and front page news."
They added, "It also spoke to the nervousness of the photography industry around AI and their future. Even so, the reaction seemed extremely disproportionate."
“This had just been a mother deciding to share a personal picture of her and her children on Mother’s Day to bring some joy to the nation. That’s all,”
The source further clarified that William and Kate, “have agency in everything” and are “the final decisionmakers.”