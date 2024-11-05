Royal

Kate Middleton’s reason behind ‘edited’ Mother’s Day photo REVEALED

The Prince and Princess of Wales react to photo-editing claims in this year's Mother's Day post

  • by Web Desk
  • November 05, 2024

Months after creating quite a buzz, Princess Kate and Prince William's reason behind sharing Mother's Day post in March has been revealed.

Kate, who went in hiatus after sharing the tragic news of her cancer scar in January this year, took the internet by storm after sharing her first glimpse in a month.

Amid her preventive chemotherapy and speculations surrounding her whereabouts, Kate took the opportunity to make her kids, George, Charlotte and Louis special with an adorable photo, which was dubbed "manipulated."

The top news agencies including AFP, Associated Press, Getty and Reuters — issued a "kill notice", expressing fears that the source had edited the photo before distribution.

Now, the royal biographer Robert Hardman, in the edited version of his book Charles III: New King. New Court has shed light on what went in the royal family amid the photo editing drama.

A Kensington palace staffer told Hardman, “There were several factors. Anything written or said about the Princess of Wales at that point was at fever pitch and front page news."

They added, "It also spoke to the nervousness of the photography industry around AI and their future. Even so, the reaction seemed extremely disproportionate."

“This had just been a mother deciding to share a personal picture of her and her children on Mother’s Day to bring some joy to the nation. That’s all,” 

The source further clarified that William and Kate, “have agency in everything” and are “the final decisionmakers.”

Royal News

Meghan Markle sends brutal message to Kate Middleton for Harry's wellbeing
Kensington Palace releases delightful video of Prince William, Robert Irwin
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
King Charles issues first statement after backlash over royal estates deals
Princess Anne receives new title as King Charles hit with huge controversy
Prince William inspires 'future changemakers' with motivational speech
Prince William earns massive attention with his power move in South Africa
Andrew claims financial independence as he defies Charles' move to downsize
Kate Middleton's Transformation: From shy teen to confident future Queen
King Charles, Prince William pressured to dissolve 'money-grabbing' deals
King Charles shows strength in face of cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry’s legal battle raises alarming concerns for King Charles