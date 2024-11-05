Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time

Pakistan is set to host England, New Zealand and Zimbabwe women’s cricket teams for the first time.
These matches are a part of the new Future Tours Programme (FTP) which runs from 2025 to early 2029.
Zimbabwe is scheduled to tour Pakistan in April or May 26, while New Zealand will tour Pakistan in April 2027.
Meanwhile, England will visit Pakistan in October 2027. Zimbabwe has been added to the FTP for the very first time.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement, “Pakistan will host England, New Zealand and Zimbabwe women’s cricket teams for the first time as ICC announced Future Tours Programme 2025-29.”
Eleven countries will take part in the fourth cycle of the ICC Women’s Championship, scheduled from 2026 to 2029, to directly qualify for the ICC Women’s 50-over World Cup in 2029.
Each team will play against eight other teams in a series of eight home and away matches.
The PCB further added, “The Future Tour Programme will see an ICC Women’s tournament taking place every year, starting with the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England, the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy in 2027 and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2028.”
Pakistan is scheduled to travel South Africa in February 2026, followed by a match against Sri Lanka in July of the same year.
In November 2026, Pakistan will travel to West Indies, meanwhile, their final away series in the ICC Women’s Championship 2026-29 will be in Ireland, scheduled for June 2028.