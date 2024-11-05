Royal

Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids

The Prince of Wales arrived in Cape Town, South Africa for Earthshot Prize ceremony on November 4, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 05, 2024


Prince William has received a very thoughtful gift during his trip to South Africa for the inaugural Earthshot Prize Climate Leaders Youth Programme.

The Prince of Wales travelled to Cape Town, South Africa, through a commercial flight from London on November 4, 2024.

He met more than 120 young leaders from Africa and some countries in Asia and received a very touching gift.

In a viral pictures, a cute bracelet was spotted on his hand, delicately beaded with the word “Papa.”

Royal fans are speculating that his kids Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, might have gifted this to the future King.

As per People, William told the young leaders, “By the end of the week, I want The Earthshot Prize to have provided a platform to all those innovators bringing about change for their communities, encouraged potential investors to speed African solutions to scale and inspired young people across Africa who are engaged in climate issues.”

He continued, "I firmly believe that if we come together with collective ambition and urgency, we can reshape the future of our planet.”

The Prince of Wales also attended a rugby coaching session during visit to Ocean View Secondary School.

