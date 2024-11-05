Sci-Tech

Instagram plans to crack down on teens’ age-related lies using AI

Meta will use automated age prediction software to combat underage accounts and ensure minor safety

  • by Web Desk
  • November 05, 2024
Instagram plans to crack down on teens’ age-related lies using AI
Instagram plans to crack down on teens’ age-related lies using AI

Mark Zuckerberg Meta is planning to use artificial intelligence to detect teens who are lying about their age on Instagram.

According to Bloomberg, Instagram, which has been severely criticized by makers and lawmakers over its negative impact on the mental health of teenagers, plans to use AI to identify underage users.

As per Allison Hartnett, Meta’s director of product management for youth and social impact, the new software tool named “adult classifier” will categorize users into two age groups, older and younger than 18, by using their account data.

The software will look into users' profiles, followers, and content they like and share and will even check the birthday messages to identify their age.

Based on the findings, people who are suspected under 18 will be automatically placed into the teen accounts despite their claims about their age on their profile.

Moreover, Instagram introduced teen accounts in September 2024, with more stringent default privacy settings following backlash.

All the children under 18 will automatically have teen accounts, while those 16 and 17 years old will have the option to adjust their privacy settings themselves.

Meanwhile, those under 16 would need parents' consent to change restrictive message settings.

The photo-sharing social media platform has already begun to move teens' accounts to these more restrictive settings based on their self-reported birthdays but is also planning to use the adult classifier software early in 2025 to catch those who are lying about their age.

Imane Khelif confirmed biological men in leaked medical reports?

Imane Khelif confirmed biological men in leaked medical reports?
Jason Kelce breaks silence on Travis Kelce slur scandal after Taylor Swift show

Jason Kelce breaks silence on Travis Kelce slur scandal after Taylor Swift show
Meta hit with hefty fine in South Korea for illicit user data collection

Meta hit with hefty fine in South Korea for illicit user data collection
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids

Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids

Sci-Tech News

Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Meta hit with hefty fine in South Korea for illicit user data collection
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Stunning 2,000-year-old temple found deep underwater in Italy
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
China space mission concludes as astronauts land safely after six months
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
What is the secret behind India’s low cost for Moon and Mars missions?
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Google Photos introduces game-changing updates for all users
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
TikTok faces legal action in France over harmful content for kids
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Ancient cat paw prints discovered in pottery dating back over 1,000 years
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Uranus's moon Miranda may hide a subsurface ocean capable of supporting life
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Samsung to launch Galaxy S25 with game-changing updates
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Archaeologists recreated face of 400-year-old 'vampire' woman
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
WhatsApp surprises iPhone users with latest status update
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Comet A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS may never return to inner solar system