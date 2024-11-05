Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez hit with criticism as Ben Affleck breaks silence on divorce

The ‘Unstoppable’ actress received brutal criticism after Ben Affleck’s recent response

  by Web Desk
  November 05, 2024
Jennifer Lopez has been harshly slammed after Ben Affleck’s statement post-divorce!

The Unstoppable actress recently made an appearance at Kamala Harris’ Las Vegas rally and officially endorsed the Vice President as her choice for the presidential seat.

However, this endorsement made the actress a target to criticism as Donald Trump’s supporters, Elon Musk and Joe Rogan, slammed “Diddy’s ex-girlfriend” for her “judgement.”

On the US election eve, Rogan interviewed Musk where they talked about the celebrity supporters of Harris and especially targeted Jennifer Lopez over her decision.

During the podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the host called out JLo as a “terrible actress,” while the SpaceX founder regarded her as “Diddy’s ex-girlfriend.”

“It’s like JLo was like his ex-girlfriend and now she’s like warning people against Trump. I’m like, ‘Well, wait a second. So how many people did she warn against Diddy? Oh zero okay.’ Maybe we shouldn’t trust her opinion,” criticized Elon Musk.

Rogan then shared The Babylon Bee’s headline that stated “Diddy’s ex-girlfriend urges America to trust her judgement,” which was met with a quip by the duo.

The podcast host also blasted Lopez as a bad actress over her crying during the rally, calling her speech “terrible.”

However, when Rogan brought up Jeffrey Epstein scandal, who shared a close friendship with Donald Trump, Elon Musk did not speak up a single word related to it.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck, in his recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, called Jennifer Lopez a “spectacular” actress for her role of Judy Robles in Unstoppable.

