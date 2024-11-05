Eight-time Paralympic champion Christiansen announces retirement with touching note

Eight-time Paralympic gold medalist Sophie Christiansen has announced her retirement from Para-dressage on Tuesday, November 5.
The player took to her Instagram account to announce her retirement with a long and heartfelt statement along with some memorable pictures.
She wrote, "After a 20-year competitive career, I have decided to retire from Para-dressage.”
The 36-year-old added, “I was once told when you know, you know'. I used to wonder what this meant, but now I realise that I am more excited about the possibilities of what I could do outside of the sport than doing another four-year cycle of highs and lows as an athlete."
Christiansen went on to share, “Para-dressage has given me so much and sport has empowered me to redefine what I thought was possible and to keep breaking barriers in all areas of my life.”
The statement further added, “I want to work alongside the RDA (Riding for the Disabled), British Dressage and British Equestrian to continue introducing people to the world of Para-dressage so when another 'me' comes along, they can also achieve their dreams."
Christiansen made her Paralympic debut in 2004 in Athens at the age of 16 and won a bronze medal despite being the youngest player of the Great Britain team.
In 2012 and 2016, she achieved three gold medals at the Paralympics, while in 2008 she won two gold medals and a silver at the Beijing Paralympics.