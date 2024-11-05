Sports

Eight-time Paralympic champion Christiansen announces retirement with touching note

Sophie Christiansen made her Paralympic debut in 2004 in Athens at the age of 16

  • by Web Desk
  • November 05, 2024
Eight-time Paralympic champion Christiansen announces retirement with a touching note
Eight-time Paralympic champion Christiansen announces retirement with a touching note

Eight-time Paralympic gold medalist Sophie Christiansen has announced her retirement from Para-dressage on Tuesday, November 5.

The player took to her Instagram account to announce her retirement with a long and heartfelt statement along with some memorable pictures.

She wrote, "After a 20-year competitive career, I have decided to retire from Para-dressage.”

The 36-year-old added, “I was once told when you know, you know'. I used to wonder what this meant, but now I realise that I am more excited about the possibilities of what I could do outside of the sport than doing another four-year cycle of highs and lows as an athlete."

Christiansen went on to share, “Para-dressage has given me so much and sport has empowered me to redefine what I thought was possible and to keep breaking barriers in all areas of my life.”


The statement further added, “I want to work alongside the RDA (Riding for the Disabled), British Dressage and British Equestrian to continue introducing people to the world of Para-dressage so when another 'me' comes along, they can also achieve their dreams."

Christiansen made her Paralympic debut in 2004 in Athens at the age of 16 and won a bronze medal despite being the youngest player of the Great Britain team.

In 2012 and 2016, she achieved three gold medals at the Paralympics, while in 2008 she won two gold medals and a silver at the Beijing Paralympics.

Buckingham Palace shares Queen Camilla's heartbreaking health update

Buckingham Palace shares Queen Camilla's heartbreaking health update
Japan makes history by launching world’s first wooden satellite

Japan makes history by launching world’s first wooden satellite
Julia Roberts encourages Americans to vote: ‘Today is the day’

Julia Roberts encourages Americans to vote: ‘Today is the day’
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide

iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide

Sports News

iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Imane Khelif confirmed biological men in leaked medical reports?
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar addresses ‘challenging’ resignation
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Harris Rauf reflects on bitter Melbourne ‘memories’ after Australia defeat
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
England women’s cricket team to play first Test in West Indies in 44 years
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Stuart Hogg pleads guilty to domestic abuse charges against his wife
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
AFL umpire ban for wearing Osama bin Laden at season-end function
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Zverev wins 7th ATP 1000 title after beating Humbert in Paris Masters finals
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Roy Keane blasts Manchester United squad for letting down Erik ten Hag
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Joe Marler announces retirement from international rugby in emotional video
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
New Zealand wins first Test match series against India after 36 years