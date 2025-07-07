Novak Djokovic reaches 16th Wimbledon quarter-final after dramatic win

Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon on Monday, July 7 by defeating Alex de Minaur.

Seven-time champion Djokovic defeated Alex with scores of 1-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 with match lasted three hours and 18 minutes.

Djokovic played the match while his long-time rival, Roger Federer was watching from the Royal Box.

Giving a nod to his great foe, Djokovic said, "I wish I had the serve and volley and the touch of the gentleman standing right there. It's probably the first time he's watched me and I've won the match," as per Sky News.

Djokovic's performance was unexpectedly poor in the first set and Alex took full advantage of this by breaking Djokovic's serve three times and easily won the first set.

In the next set, Alex kept putting pressure on Djokovic, however the 38-year-old managed to find his rhythm and won the next two sets.

Even in the fourth set, it looked like the mach would go to a deciding fifth set as Alex was leading 4-1 but Djokovic made a strong comeback by winning five games in a row and qualified for the quarter-finals.

Djokovic is aiming to achieve two big milestones: first to match Federer's record of winning eight Wimbledon men's single titles and second, to become the first player in the tennis history to win 25 Grand Slams titles.

With this victory, Djokovic has now reached his 16th quarter-final at Wimbledon, the second highest ever with Federer ahead of him at 18.

He will now face Flavio Cobolli, an Italian player who is ranked 22nd, in the next round.

