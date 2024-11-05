Royal

Buckingham Palace shares Queen Camilla's heartbreaking health update

  • by Web Desk
  • November 05, 2024
Following her historic tour to Australia - Samoa with King Charles, Queen Camilla has been hit with major health scare.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed in a statement, "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest," a statement from the palace read.

It added, “With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal. She apologizes to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."

On Thursday, November 7, the 77-year-old Queen, will not be present at Westminster Abbey's annual Field of Remembrance ceremony. 

Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester, will attend the function on behalf of the Queen.

To note, due to Queen Camilla’s deteriorating health she will also not able to co-host a Buckingham Palace reception alongside King Charles for medalists for Team Great Britain that competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympic Games, scheduled for November 07, 2024.

However, the Queen is feeling sorrow over the last-minute change in plans but she is hopeful to recover soon so she will join the royal family for the Remembrance events scheduled for this weekend, the palace said.



