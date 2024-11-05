Colorado mental health experts brace for Election Day stress surge

Colorado mental health professionals have been gearing up for the post-election stress influx.
In a recent study carried out by the American Psychological Association (APA), published on October 22, 2024, revealed that 69% of the survey participants expressed how the november 5 election was a significant stress on their life.
This figure has increased by 17% as compared to 52% people in the year 2016, reported CBS News.
Jaylin Goodloe, who is a licensed marriage and family therapist and the Director of Mental Health Services for The Center on Colfax, said that the upcoming week will be a busy one and she is ready for that.
"We have definitely received an influx in services over the last two months or so because the election has been creating anxieties for people," she said.
She added, "The main concern is of course marriage rights and what will happen to everything with everything related to our community because we don't know what will happen.”
It was also reported that the past studies with the National Suicide and Crisis Hotlines and the Crisis Help Line have shown a notable surge in number of calls on the day of election and days afterwards.
As per Leanne Rupp, the Executive Director for the Colorado chapter of the National Association of Social Workers, "I think we have seen politics shift and become this personally identifiable thing in every way shape or form.”
"What we're seeing and hearing is certainly an uptick anecdotally in the stress and anxiety levels in current clients and also people seeking services and support for the first time," she added.
Notably, both The Center on Colfax and the Crisis Help Line offer guides for tackling anxiety and stress to help the struggling people on Election Day and afterwards.