Kate Middleton takes major decision amid separation from Prince William

Royal expert gives rare update about Princess Kate's future plans

  by Web Desk
  November 05, 2024

Kate Middleton takes major decision amid separation from Prince William


Princess Kate has seemingly decided to return to her normal routine amid Prince William's solo tour to Cape Town, South Africa.

Catherine, who has recently completed her chemotherapy, is reportedly "doing well" and planning to carry out meaningful projects. 

A renowned royal author, Robert Jobson told Hello Magazine that the Princess is "planning [an] overseas appearance" with the Prince of Wales. 

He said, "From what I understand, Catherine is doing very well. She is back training at the gym and doing all the things she wanted to do."

Robert added, "I do think that we will start to see a lot more of her, and that she will carry out engagements as well as continuing to work behind the scenes."

The royal commentator believes that Kate might not prefer after her difficult cancer journey to "travel all over the country all the time," but, she will "concentrate on more impactful events."

Moreover, Robert claimed that Kate has a "different perspective now" towards life since her cancer diagnosis. 

He said, "Her focus will be on her family, while still managing to do the key events."

"I think William is very keen that she does stage a comeback, but I don't think that necessarily signals that we're going to get a big tranche of engagements, one after the other," Robert said. 

