Royal

Meghan Markle sends brutal message to Kate Middleton for Harry's wellbeing

The Duchess of Sussex makes feelings clear over Princess Kate's effort to mend Harry and William's rift

  • by Web Desk
  • November 05, 2024

Meghan Markle sends brutal message to Kate Middleton for Harry wellbeing


Meghan Markle's feelings over Princess Kate's constant efforts to mend ties with Prince Harry have been unveiled.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is already surrounded with the reports regarding her relationship with the duke of Sussex is said to be "furious" at Princess of Wales as she has been reportedly in contact with Harry lately.

As per the sources, the former Suits actress has been concerned that "Harry will be sucked back into his old life"

Meghan and Harry grew apart from the duke's father King Charles, stepmom, Queen Camilla and brother Prince William after moving to the US in 2020.

The couple severed their ties with the firm after making bombshell claims first time in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, then in their Netflix documentary, followed by Harry's memoir Spare in 2023.

A source has exclusively told Closer, "Meghan isn’t happy at all. She’s panicking about Harry being sucked back into his old life."

They went on to explain, "For her, it’s far better for Harry to be on the outside, so she can have him firmly and safely in her corner. The thought of him cosying up to his family again has struck a note of panic."

"She’s furious at Kate’s meddling and feels as though she’s trying to coax Harry away from her and get him back into their fold as a kind of revenge," the insider revealed.

"Meghan still has major issues with Kate and partly blames her for them having to step down – so she’s furious that she’s even getting involved," the tipster confirmed.

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry have always shared a brother-sister like bond as the duke once dubbed Catherine as the "sister he never had."

Slovak climber tragically dies after conquering rare Himalayan feat

Slovak climber tragically dies after conquering rare Himalayan feat
Maya Ali handles criticism like pro over ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ casting with Wahaj Ali

Maya Ali handles criticism like pro over ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ casting with Wahaj Ali
'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum's' Mustafa waves goodbye to his character with special note

'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum's' Mustafa waves goodbye to his character with special note
Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time

Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time

Royal News

Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time
Kate Middleton’s reason behind ‘edited’ Mother’s Day photo REVEALED
Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time
Kensington Palace releases delightful video of Prince William, Robert Irwin
Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time
Prince William receives special gift in South Africa reminding him of kids
Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time
King Charles issues first statement after backlash over royal estates deals
Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time
Princess Anne receives new title as King Charles hit with huge controversy
Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time
Prince William inspires 'future changemakers' with motivational speech
Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time
Prince William earns massive attention with his power move in South Africa
Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time
Andrew claims financial independence as he defies Charles' move to downsize
Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time
Kate Middleton's Transformation: From shy teen to confident future Queen
Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time
King Charles, Prince William pressured to dissolve 'money-grabbing' deals
Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time
King Charles shows strength in face of cancer diagnosis
Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time
Prince Harry’s legal battle raises alarming concerns for King Charles