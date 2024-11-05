Entertainment

Taylor Swift brother Austin defends fan in Travis Kelce costume at Eras Tour

At the 'Lover' crooner’s Indianapolis concert on Saturday, Austin defended a fan after security tried to remove her

  by Web Desk
  November 05, 2024


Taylor Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, stepped in during the Eras Tour to prevent security from ejecting a fan who came dressed as Travis Kelce.

During the Lover crooner’s Indianapolis concert on Saturday, Austin defended a fan after security tried to remove her.

In a shared video on TikTok, Austin can be seen intervening with security guards when the Swiftie tried to get Kelce’s attention in the VIP area after the Super Bowl champion made a surprise appearance at the show.

In an "87" shirt, gloves, and a helmet, the fan was dressed up as the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, something that the event staff seemed to object to.

The fan was forced as a security guard was shown shoving her away, grabbing her from the arm and claiming the helmet was “not allowed.”

Austin intervened in the situation and scolded the guard, “Hey, let’s not put hands on people.”

The Look What You Made Me Do singer’s brother told Swiftie, “I’m sorry about that. It’s a really cool costume.”

They talked for a while and at last, he said, “You guys enjoy the concert. Have a great night.”

As per the video, Austin also gave her some guitar picks, the TikTok user captioned, “Austin Swift saving my sister from getting kicked out of Indy [night 2].”

It came when Kelce made a surprise entrance to support Taylor Swift at Saturday’s show.

