Heidi Klum gives bold reason for her explicit clothing choices

Heidi Klum feels no shame in showing off her sultry body!
Klum, who is known for her extremely racy fashion preferences and extraordinary unique Halloween looks every year has addressed the criticism on her body revealing clothes.
While explaining the approach behind choosing sultry outfits, the 51-year-old model revealed that she loves to show off her body.
In her interview with The Times, Klum noted, "I’m not shy about my femininity."
She added, "I love dressing up where I have my cleavage showing, wearing miniskirts, high heels, gorgeous stockings — but that doesn’t mean I want to go home with you."
Klum also revealed that she loves to have fun, showing off her body, however, she knows her boundaries like all women do.
Elsewhere in her conversation, Heidi Klum revealed how her childhood played a pivotal role in carving her style statement.
“There’s this carnival in Cologne every year and I used to go on the float. My grandmother was a seamstress, so I always had lots of outfits,” Klum revealed.
Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz turned heads after recreating female and male versions of E.T, from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial for this year's Halloween.
The couples' over the top Halloween look created quite a buzz.