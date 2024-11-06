Hania Amir will miss Sharjeena 'forever' after 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' success

Hania Amir and Fahad Mustafa’s starrer Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum concludes on a beautiful note!
The Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actress turned to her Instagram account on Tuesday, sharing that her character Sharjeena was extremely close to her heart.
With a glimpse from the finale episode, Hania penned a special note showcasing how fond she was of her role in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.
She captioned her post stating, “this will forever have a really special place in my heart. Thank you for being on this journey with us. We will miss you. Yours truly, Mustafa & Sharjeena.”
The couple who exuded effortless camaraderie in the drama received tons of love from the audience alike, who gathered to watch the last episode in theatres on October 5, 2024.
One fan in the comments section wrote, “ I cried a whole time while watching the episode in cinema.”
Another expressed, “We will miss our musjeena.”
The third noted, “The drama deserved the most beautiful ending and you guys delivered.”
Cinemas were full and chants and cheers could be heard as Sharjeena and Mustafa lived happily ever after.
For the unversed, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum was a story that revolved around the concept of ‘Opposites Attract.’