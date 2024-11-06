Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor share beautiful family moment on Raha's birthday

Bollywood’s little munchkin Raha Kapoor turns two on October 6, 2024!
To celebrate the day, her grandmother Neetu Kapoor shared a heartwarming picture with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor that is sure to brighten up anyone’s day.
In the sweet photo, the duo sat in the car with little Raha nestled between them.
The Animal actor radiated fatherly love, kisses his daughter while the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress stared at him with pure love in the air.
“Our pyaar's birthday. god bless,” the veteran actress shared an adorable caption with the picture.
Fans instantly flooded the comments section, gushing over the beautiful family moment.
One fan exclaimed, “Omg we weren’t ready for this!”
Another added, “Awwww.”
“So cute baby gril Raha," a third fan effused.
The fourth could not help but comment, “Her eyes.”
It is pertinent to mention that Raha’s adorable mother previously opened up about her evolving role as a storyteller for her daughter, Raha Kapoor.
On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is filming for Alpha with co-star Sharvari Wagh while Ranbir Kapoor has Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana lined up.