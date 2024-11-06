Trending

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor share beautiful family moment on Raha's birthday

Birthday bells are ringing for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor

  • by Web Desk
  • November 06, 2024
Birthday bells are ringing for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoors daughter Raha Kapoor
Birthday bells are ringing for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor 

Bollywood’s little munchkin Raha Kapoor turns two on October 6, 2024!

To celebrate the day, her grandmother Neetu Kapoor shared a heartwarming picture with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor that is sure to brighten up anyone’s day.

In the sweet photo, the duo sat in the car with little Raha nestled between them.

The Animal actor radiated fatherly love, kisses his daughter while the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress stared at him with pure love in the air.

“Our pyaar's birthday. god bless,” the veteran actress shared an adorable caption with the picture.


Fans instantly flooded the comments section, gushing over the beautiful family moment.

One fan exclaimed, “Omg we weren’t ready for this!”

Another added, “Awwww.”

“So cute baby gril Raha," a third fan effused.

The fourth could not help but comment, “Her eyes.”

It is pertinent to mention that Raha’s adorable mother  previously opened up about her evolving role as a storyteller for her daughter, Raha Kapoor.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is filming for Alpha with co-star Sharvari Wagh while Ranbir Kapoor has Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana lined up. 

Bella Hadid debuts new hairstyle as she inaugurates HUGE store in Dubai

Bella Hadid debuts new hairstyle as she inaugurates HUGE store in Dubai
Cristiano Ronaldo over the moon after scoring in Al Nassr’s ‘big win’

Cristiano Ronaldo over the moon after scoring in Al Nassr’s ‘big win’

Kartik Aaryan's adorable reaction to a fans' question goes viral

Kartik Aaryan's adorable reaction to a fans' question goes viral

Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting

Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting

Trending News

Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Kartik Aaryan's adorable reaction to a fans' question goes viral
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Yumna Zaidi gears up for exciting new role in drama 'Qarz e Jaan'
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Mahira Khan spills on her upcoming film 'Love Guru'
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Hania Amir will miss Sharjeena 'forever' after 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' success
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Mahira Khan aces her saree game at a fan meet and greet event
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
‘Dangal’ star Fatima Sana Shaikh heaps praises on Aamir Khan
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Maya Ali handles criticism like pro over ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ casting with Wahaj Ali
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum's' Mustafa waves goodbye to his character with special note
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Hania Amir bids farewell to ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ with heartfelt message
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Mahira Khan shares admiration for 'Raees' co-star Shah Rukh Khan
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Anushka Sharma rings in husband Virat Kohli's birthday with charming post
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Fahad Mustafa addresses hype surrounding last episode of 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'