Australia reveals new captain name for series against Pakistan

New Aussie captain will lead the team in last ODI and three T20 matches against Pakistan

  • by Web Desk
  • November 06, 2024
Australia has named wicket-keeper batsman Josh Inglis as the new captain of the team for the remaining matches against Pakistan.

Inglis will lead Australia in the third one-day international (ODI) match, as well as in the upcoming T20 series against Pakistan on home ground. 

As per Reuters, the selectors chose wicketkeeper Inglis as a captain for the remaining matches against Pakistan ignoring senior players like Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, and Marcus Stoinis.

The decision came after it was decided that ODI skipper Pat Cummins would be rested along with Test regulars Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith in the third and final one-day match against Green Shirts in Perth,

Meanwhile, T20 captain Marsh is currently on paternity leave.

The team selector, George Bailey said in a statement on Wednesday, November 6, "Josh is an integral member of the ODI and T20I teams and a highly respected player on and off the field.”

He added, "He has led Australia A previously and will bring strong tactical nous and a positive approach to the role."

Notably, no Australian test player will be playing in the three-match T20 series, which is starting on November 14 at the Gabba in Brisbane as they are preparing for the series against India starting on November 22 in Perth.

Furthermore, Australia has not decided on a replacement for David Warner as the Test opener yet, following his retirement. 

Aussie selector has already announced the batting order for a second match or Australia A against India A.

Australia A captain Nathan McSweeney has been promoted to open position along with batter Marcus Harris for the four-day match starting Thursday at the MCG. 

