Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting

  • by Web Desk
  • November 06, 2024


Kate Middleton has been invited by a renowned Hollywood celebrity while her husband Prince William is busy with royal tour in South Africa.

The Princess of Wales has received a heartfelt invitation from Dolly Parton as she could not meet the U.K royal.

Princess Kate send an invite to the veteran songstress back in 2023, to have tea with her in Buckingham Palace.

However, Dolly could not meet the famous royal so recently she invited her to visit Dollywood, an amusement park named after Parton and located in Tennessee.

The Just Because I'm a Woman hitmaker told Closer, "Oh, I would absolutely love for them to come to Dollywood, that would be fantastic! The kids could go on all the rides and we would treat them like royalty! I’d give Kate my mashed potatoes.”

She further told the media outlet, “I wouldn’t put on any airs for them. I would just let them enjoy what we enjoy, and I’m sure that’s the way they would want it. I would love to have those kids at Dollywood.”

The Princess of Wales might not accept the invite as she is occupied with royal duties with King Charles battling cancer and the Prince of Wales being out of country.

