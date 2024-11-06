Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian, son Tatum pay homage to Kris Jenner in matching pajamas

  November 06, 2024
Khloé Kardashian and her 2-year-old son Tatum have gone an extra mile to pay tribute to Kris Jenner on her 69th birthday.

The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, November 5, to share a glimpse of herself and Tatum wearing matching pajamas.

However, their Pajamas were not a usual ones as it featured pictures of Kris Jenner’s face all over it, paying cozy bedtime tribute to the momager on her birthday.

In the photo, the mother-son duo could be seen smiling at the camera as Tatum, whom Khloé shares with ex-Tristan Thompson, giggled and snuggled with his mom.

Besides Khloé and Tatum, her sisters Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner also joined in on the fun, wearing the same Kris Jenner-themed pajamas.

Khloé also reposted Kourtney’s Instagram stories featuring Kardashian-Jenner sisters, wearing the special nightwear as they sat on a couch.

Rob Kardashian also shared a snap of Kris wearing the matching PJs.

Khloé Kardashian also penned a heartwarming note for Kris on her big day with a carrousel of adorable photos.

“Singing on the top Of my lungs ‘Happy Birthday Mommy!!,” she wrote.

Khloé further added, “There are no words that could ever fully capture how much you mean to me, but I will try, because you deserve to know. Since day one, you have been my world, my rock, my greatest source of love. (With my daddy).”

