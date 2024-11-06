Kriti Sanon relishes Jalebi on sets of 'Do Patti': Watch

Actress Kriti Sanon’s love for Jalebi is too real to handle!
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Crew actress shared a BTS footage from the sets of her film Do Patti.
In one of the videos, she was seen relishing a plate of Jalebi’s in good weather and was heard saying the ‘best.’
The next follow-up post showed Sanon posing with the cast and crew of the film.
Alongside the reel shared, Kriti wrote, "Some बी टी एस ! Thank you audience for all the love! It's because of you guys that Do Patti is trending at #1 in India & in top 10 of global charts for consecutively second week! Both Saumya and Shailee are elated.”
Do Patti directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, also stars Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead roles.
The Netflix mystery thriller follows the story of twin sisters, played by the superstar.
To note, Kriti Sanon is recognised for her performances in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi,Adipurush, Mimi, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.
It is pertinent to mention that Kriti Sanon is also one of the producers of the film.