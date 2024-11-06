Fahad Mustafa reveals major reason behind his success after 'KMKT' ending

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • November 06, 2024
Actor Fahad Mustafa graced the premiere of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum on November 5, 2024!

During the star-studded premiere night, the Mah e Mir actor credited Allah SWT for the skyrocketing success.

Talking to ARY News, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 star said, “I am one of Allah’s favourite people. I was given major success when I was 20 then I did it once again in the 30’s.”

“I am now 40 and has once again been given major success. I worked hard, my team worked hard and Allah gave me the results,” Fahad revealed.


He posed for pictures with the shutterbugs and with other celebrities at the event.

The drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum achieved over a billion views while it was running and also garnered international acclaim in no time.

In the drama, Fahad essayed the role of Mustafa, the husband of Sharjeena.

On Tuesday, the blockbuster drama’s finale episode had hit theatres, igniting chants and cheers from the audience alike as the play ended on a beautiful note.

As per the finale episode, Mustafa and Sharjeena, the onscreen husband and wife, reconciled and finally lived happily ever after. 

Ayeza Khan's son no longer falls for 'every cake is yours' trick
Maya Ali shares heartwarming praise for 'true gem' Hira Mani
Kriti Sanon relishes Jalebi on sets of 'Do Patti': Watch
Kartik Aaryan's adorable reaction to a fans' question goes viral
Yumna Zaidi gears up for exciting new role in drama 'Qarz e Jaan'
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor share beautiful family moment on Raha's birthday
Mahira Khan spills on her upcoming film 'Love Guru'
Hania Amir will miss Sharjeena 'forever' after 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' success
Mahira Khan aces her saree game at a fan meet and greet event
‘Dangal’ star Fatima Sana Shaikh heaps praises on Aamir Khan
Maya Ali handles criticism like pro over ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ casting with Wahaj Ali
'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum's Mustafa waves goodbye to his character with special note