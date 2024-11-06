Fahad Mustafa reveals major reason behind his success after 'KMKT' ending

Actor Fahad Mustafa graced the premiere of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum on November 5, 2024!
During the star-studded premiere night, the Mah e Mir actor credited Allah SWT for the skyrocketing success.
Talking to ARY News, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 star said, “I am one of Allah’s favourite people. I was given major success when I was 20 then I did it once again in the 30’s.”
“I am now 40 and has once again been given major success. I worked hard, my team worked hard and Allah gave me the results,” Fahad revealed.
He posed for pictures with the shutterbugs and with other celebrities at the event.
The drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum achieved over a billion views while it was running and also garnered international acclaim in no time.
In the drama, Fahad essayed the role of Mustafa, the husband of Sharjeena.
On Tuesday, the blockbuster drama’s finale episode had hit theatres, igniting chants and cheers from the audience alike as the play ended on a beautiful note.
As per the finale episode, Mustafa and Sharjeena, the onscreen husband and wife, reconciled and finally lived happily ever after.