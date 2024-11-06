Ayeza Khan's son no longer falls for 'every cake is yours' trick

Ayeza Khan is reminiscing about the good old days when it was easier for her to “fool” kids.
The Hum Tum actress took to her Instagram account share a heartfelt yet hilarious message on her son Rayan Taimoor’s seventh birthday.
“Those were the days when we used to fool our kids by telling them every cake in the house was theirs, saying, ‘Let’s cut the cake and sing the Happy Birthday song,” Ayeza wrote alongside a clip of Rayyan getting excited after taking his birthday cake.
She further added, “But now, it’s impossible, they always check the name written on the cake.”
Ayeza's post received an outpouring of love and birthday wishes from her ardent fans.
One user wrote, “Happy birthday smart boy.”
While another noted, “Happy birthday little Champ.”
“Oh my god look at him wearing his slippers on the wrong foot. so cute,” the third penned.
Prior to this, Ayeza Khan shared an adorable photo of her daughter Hoorain dressed as the Princess of UAE for her school's Asian Day celebrations.
“Ready to celebrate Asian Day in school today! Hoorain is playing the Princess of UAE! Thank you to her lovely aunts for helping me create this look,” she wrote alongside Hoorain’s photo.
Ayeza Khan shares Rayan Taimoor and Hoorain Taimoor with husband Danish Taimoor.