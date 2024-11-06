Entertainment

'Stranger Things' season 5: Netflix unveils episode titles, time jump, 2025 release

  • by Web Desk
  • November 06, 2024


One last adventure begins!

Netflix has confirmed that Stranger Things Season 5 will premiere in 2025, releasing a teaser and episode titles for the highly-anticipated final season.

The teaser, released on November 6, revealed that season 5 will pick up "in the Fall of 1987," a year after the events of Season 4.

Just like previous 4 season except for the penultimate one, Stranger Things season 5 will also have eight episodes.

The teaser also unveiled the titles for the final chapter which are, "The Crawl," "The Vanishing of ___," "The Turnbow Trap," "Sorcerer," "Shock Jock," "Escape From Camazotz," "The Bridge," and “The Rightside Up.”

This teaser release comes as Netflix celebrates "Stranger Things Day", which takes place every year on November 6, in honor of the day Will Byers went missing from Hawkins, Indiana.

The production of finale began in Jnauary final, which Netflix revealed with a group photo of the entire cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp, as well as David Harbour, Winona Ryder, the show's creators, The Duffer Brothers and many others.

All four Stranger Thing seasons are currently available on Netflix.

