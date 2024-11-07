Trending

Salman Khan's death threat case takes SHOCKING turn with new arrest

The suspect in Salman Khan's death threat case has been arrested on Wednesday, November 7, 2024

  by Web Desk
  November 07, 2024
The Bollywood bigwig Salman Khan has no fear of death threats anymore as the main suspect involved in the case has been arrested.

A 32-year-old man from Rajasthan, identified as Bhikha Ram and is also known as Vikram, was handed over to Maharashtra Police on Wednesday, as per the official reports.

Haveri Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar told PTI, "Based on information received from the Maharashtra ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad), one person was apprehended in Haveri Town and handed over to them today.”

As per the investigative authorities, the suspect was hiding at various locations in Karnataka before shifting to Haveri about a month and a half ago.

He was living in a rented room in Gowdar Oni as he started working at construction site.

Vikram’s threat message read: "If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our temple and apologise or pay ₹5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him; our gang is still active."

The suspect also claimed that he is the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Coming towards work, Salman is currently filming for Bigg Boss 18 and his next film Sikandar amid death threats.

