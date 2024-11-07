Chris Hemsworth makes first appearance with Halle Berry after tragic diagnosis

Chris Hemsworth has been spotted for the first time, with co-star Halle Berry, after he shared an update about his tragic medical diagnosis.
Back in May 2022, the Thor actor found out that he has “between eight and 10 times” higher tendency to develop Alzheimer than the general population.
On Wednesday, he was photographed by The Image Direct with Halle on the set of their upcoming movie Crime 101 in Los Angeles.
As seen in the viral pictures, she was giving a friendly hug to Chris after they were done filming.
The John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress was wearing skintight cranberry-colored leggings, an oversize tan sweatshirt, and black clogs for the shoot day.
On the other hand, The Avengers star sported a black crew neck T-shirt with matching trousers and sneakers.
Chris’ first public appearance comes after he shared a good news on social media regarding his health.
Earlier this week, he wrote on Instagram, “Really enjoyed meeting Dr. Khan,' Chris wrote on Instagram Saturday. His work with MUSE cells – an incredible type of regenerative stem cell, is unique.”
“The fact that Dr. Khan collaborates directly with Professor Mari Dezawa, who pioneered these cells, made me feel confident that I was in the hands of someone at the very forefront of regenerative medicine,” the statement concluded.
Moreover, the highly-awaited movie adaptation of Don Winslow's book Crime 101 will also star Barry Keoghan.