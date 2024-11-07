WhatsApp adds exciting twist to status updates with new feature

Sci-Tech

This new feature will allow users to create interactive challenges or prompts through status updates
by Web Desk
November 07, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 07, 2024
WhatsApp is working on a new and exciting sticker feature for status updates!

As per WEBetaInfo, Meta-owned platform is developing a “Add Yours” sticker feature that will bring prompts to users through status updates.

This new feature will allow users to create interactive challenges or prompts, which encourage their contacts to respond by sharing their own content.

Similar to Instagram’s “Add Yours” sticker, this feature will allow users to set a theme, question or any other activity for others to participate in by posting their own status updates.

It is pertinent to note that unlike Instagram, when a user shares an update, the audience will not be able to see the original creator of the chain or what other users have shared.

This feature is first seen in the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android 2.24.23.21.

However, this feature is still in development and will be gradually rolling out to all users in the future.

Additionally, WhatsApp is also rolling out a new feature to search shared images on the web.

This new feature will allow users to search images directly on the web to find additional information about the images they receive.

Users can access the “Search on Web” option by selecting the three-dot menu, which begins a reverse image search.

This feature can help users to verify if an image has been edited or misused.

