Falak Shabir shares secret to ‘happy marriage’ with Sarah Khan

Falak Shabir reveals the ultimate secret behind his happily married life with wife Sarah Khan!
Taking to his Instagram stories on Thursday, November 7, the Mera Mann Kehne Laga singer shared a hilarious tip for a successful marriage to all the men out there.
“For a happy married life,” wrote the Pakistani singer as a heading to his tip.
Sharing the secret, he hilariously wrote, “If you want to be happy, first listen to your heart, then listen to your mind, and then after thinking deeply, do as your wife asks you to.”
“I am jokinngggg,” Falak Shabir quipped at the end.
The story was later shared on an Instagram page, where several users dropped their reactions on the funny tip.
“Good advice,” commented one, while another quipped, “My husband always says the same.”
A third noted, “Man might be kidding! But taking an advice from Spouse Is Important. She left everything for You & came to Your house! She could be a great Help! PERIOD.”
“I think in the end this is the only tip THAT WORKS,” laughed one more.
Meanwhile, a fan admired, “He’s a whole bouquet of Green flags.”
Falak Shabir got married to actress wife Sarah Khan in July 2020, a few weeks after their engagement. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, Alyana Falak, on October 8, 2021.
The duo is cherished as one of the beloved celebrity couples in Pakistani industry, and never leave any chance to publicly display their love for each other.