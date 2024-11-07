Sci-Tech

Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature

The new AI-powered Rewrite feature allows eligible users to improve their text by rephrasing sentences

  • by Web Desk
  • November 07, 2024
Microsoft has changed the writing experience with its new feature!

As per Gadget 360, the tech giant recently unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature called “AI-powered Rewrite” for its Windows 11 operating system.

This feature is currently available as a preview in Notepad, which uses AI to help users to rewrite or easily rephrase text.

However, this feature is available to some Windows Insiders in specific regions with limited numbers of credits to test this feature.

The new AI-powered Rewrite feature allows eligible users to improve their text by rephrasing sentences, changing the content’s length or adjusting the tone.

AI-powered Rewrite feature
AI-powered Rewrite feature

Apart from this, users also have the option to modify only a portion of the text instead of entire piece.

This feature uses Microsoft’s cloud-based Azure service to process and generate text.

How to access this feature?

To access this feature, users need to highlight the text they want to modify. After right clicking the selected text, a new “Rewrite” option will appear.

This feature can also be accessed with the shortcut key “Ctrl+ I.”

Microsoft announced that this feature has the built-in ability to filter harmful, abusive and inappropriate text.

It also revealed that this online service does not store text or content after it has been processed. 

