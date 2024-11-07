Sci-Tech

Google Pixel phones to get AI-powered call response feature

Google testing AI-generated call responses on Pixel phones

  • by Web Desk
  • November 07, 2024
Google Pixel phones to get AI-powered call response feature
Google Pixel phones to get AI-powered call response feature

Pixel phones will soon respond to calls on your behalf!

Google is testing a new feature that uses AI-generated responses to answer calls based on the caller's message.

The latest feature called "AI Replies", which uses advanced language models to generate natural-sounding responses based on the caller's message, would make it easier to manage calls, especially for people who find answering calls difficult.

According to the 9to5 Google, the company is taking Call Screen to another mile as the latest beta version of Google’s Phone app hints that Google is developing AI-powered responses.

When a caller leaves a message, AI Replies will craft an answer which would be based on what the caller says.

These responses will probably be generated through Google’s advanced language models, including the Gemini Nano model, which helps create natural-sounding text.

This feature is builds upon Google's existing Call Screen, which screens unknown numbers and unwanted callers like scams.

However, Call Screen’s current responses are limited to default responses like “Can you say more?” or “Call me back later,” AI Replies would be able to handle more complex scenarios efficiently and provide a wider variety of responses

Google Pixel phones to get AI-powered call response feature

Google Pixel phones to get AI-powered call response feature
Discover hidden mysteries in Van Gogh’s another masterpiece 'Lane of Poplars at Sunset'

Discover hidden mysteries in Van Gogh’s another masterpiece 'Lane of Poplars at Sunset'
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ gives ‘Singham Again’ tough box office competition

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ gives ‘Singham Again’ tough box office competition
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature

Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature

Sci-Tech News

Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
WhatsApp adds exciting twist to status updates with new feature
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Canada orders TikTok to cease local operations amid national security concern
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Australia to introduce revolutionary social media ban for teenagers
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Google Play Store rolls out 'continue playing' section to help users track game progress
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Is planet 9 back? Astronomers close to major solar system discovery
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Netflix faces tax fraud probe amid raid at European offices
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Apple faces EU fine under new digital markets act
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Japan makes history by launching world’s first wooden satellite
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
WhatsApp transforms image verification with new web search feature
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
Meta hit with hefty fine in South Korea for illicit user data collection