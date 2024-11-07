Google Pixel phones to get AI-powered call response feature

Pixel phones will soon respond to calls on your behalf!
Google is testing a new feature that uses AI-generated responses to answer calls based on the caller's message.
The latest feature called "AI Replies", which uses advanced language models to generate natural-sounding responses based on the caller's message, would make it easier to manage calls, especially for people who find answering calls difficult.
According to the 9to5 Google, the company is taking Call Screen to another mile as the latest beta version of Google’s Phone app hints that Google is developing AI-powered responses.
When a caller leaves a message, AI Replies will craft an answer which would be based on what the caller says.
These responses will probably be generated through Google’s advanced language models, including the Gemini Nano model, which helps create natural-sounding text.
This feature is builds upon Google's existing Call Screen, which screens unknown numbers and unwanted callers like scams.
However, Call Screen’s current responses are limited to default responses like “Can you say more?” or “Call me back later,” AI Replies would be able to handle more complex scenarios efficiently and provide a wider variety of responses