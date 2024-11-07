Ayeza Khan celebrates son Rayan's 7th birthday with adorable family photos

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • November 07, 2024
Ayeza Khan is feeling nostalgic on son’s Rayan Taimoor birthday!

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, the Hum Tum actress share a heartfelt message, expressing how fast time has flown by since Rayan born.

“I can’t believe my little Rayan is already 7 years old! It feels like just yesterday I brought him home from the hospital as a newborn,” Ayeza wrote in caption.

She further added, “Time really flies. I pray that my children, and all children, are blessed with a safe and bright future, always under God’s protection. Happy birthday to my Rayan!”

Alongside a heartwarming caption, Ayeza also posted a carousel of adorable family photos, featuring her, Rayyan, Hoorain and husband Danish Taimoor.

For the family photo, the quad opted for all white outfits, with Ayeza wearing an elegant white dress which she styled with white floral earrings and nude makeup while Danish looked dapper in white button-down shirt with beige pe cap and pants.

Hoorain also looked adorable in white frock but it was Rayyan who stole the spot light with his cute antics donning a black oversized coat on white T-shirt which probably belongs to Danish.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor tied the knot in 2014 and shares daughter Hoorain and son Rayyan.

