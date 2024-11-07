Sports

Didier Deschamps opens up about Kylian Mbappe’s exclusion from Nations League

Kylian Mbappe was excluded from France’s squad for two Nations League matches in October, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 07, 2024
Didier Deschamps opens up about Kylian Mbappe’s exclusion from Nations League
Didier Deschamps opens up about Kylian Mbappe’s exclusion from Nations League

French professional football manager Didier Deschamps has recently opened up about his decision to exclude captain Kylian Mbappe from the squad for this month’s Nations League.

As per BBC Sports, Deschamps told reporters at a press conference in Paris, noting, “I have spoken with him and I have made the decision for this get-together because I think it is for the best.”

Mbappe was excluded from France’s squad for two Nations League matches in October to recover from a minor thigh injury.

Deschamps clarified that this decision had no connection to allegations made by a Swedish newspaper regarding his trip where he was being investigated for an alleged rape. Mbappe himself dismissed the reports as “fake news.”

Deschamps said, "I'm not going to argue. What I can tell you are these two things; one, that Kylian wanted to come. And two, it's not the extra sporting problems that come into play since the presumption of innocence exists and must exist. It's a one-off choice for this gathering,” as per Sky News.

The 25-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world.

Mbappe started his senior club career in 2015 with Monaco, where he won the Ligue 1 title in the 2016–17 season. 

At the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Mbappe became the youngest French player to win the World Cup. He has scored 48 goals in 86 appearances for France.

Madonna asked Rosie Perez to 'hook her up' with Tupac Shakur

Madonna asked Rosie Perez to 'hook her up' with Tupac Shakur
Tom Parker reveals family bond between King Charles, Queen Camilla

Tom Parker reveals family bond between King Charles, Queen Camilla
Andrea Bocelli spills beans on wild afterparty with Ed Sheeran, Johnny Depp

Andrea Bocelli spills beans on wild afterparty with Ed Sheeran, Johnny Depp
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation

Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation

Sports News

Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
Lee Carsley unveils England squad with notable talent ahead of Nations League
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
Babar Azam adopts Virat Kohli’s approach to regain form, Pointing suggests
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
Inter Milan shatters Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League dream
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
Rachael Raygun Gunn announces retirement from break dancing amid Olympics backlash
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
Imane Khelif takes bold step amid medical report controversy
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
Rafael Nadal to receive ‘special’ farewell at Davis Cup Finals
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
Australia reveals new captain name for series against Pakistan
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
Cristiano Ronaldo over the moon after scoring in Al Nassr’s ‘big win’
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
David Warner gives explosive remarks on India ball-tampering issue
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
Novak Djokovic withdraws Nitto ATP Finals amid injury
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
Eight-time Paralympic champion Christiansen announces retirement with touching note
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
Pakistan to host England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe women’s teams for first time