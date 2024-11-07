Didier Deschamps opens up about Kylian Mbappe’s exclusion from Nations League

French professional football manager Didier Deschamps has recently opened up about his decision to exclude captain Kylian Mbappe from the squad for this month’s Nations League.
As per BBC Sports, Deschamps told reporters at a press conference in Paris, noting, “I have spoken with him and I have made the decision for this get-together because I think it is for the best.”
Mbappe was excluded from France’s squad for two Nations League matches in October to recover from a minor thigh injury.
Deschamps clarified that this decision had no connection to allegations made by a Swedish newspaper regarding his trip where he was being investigated for an alleged rape. Mbappe himself dismissed the reports as “fake news.”
Deschamps said, "I'm not going to argue. What I can tell you are these two things; one, that Kylian wanted to come. And two, it's not the extra sporting problems that come into play since the presumption of innocence exists and must exist. It's a one-off choice for this gathering,” as per Sky News.
The 25-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world.
Mbappe started his senior club career in 2015 with Monaco, where he won the Ligue 1 title in the 2016–17 season.
At the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Mbappe became the youngest French player to win the World Cup. He has scored 48 goals in 86 appearances for France.