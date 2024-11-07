Tom Parker reveals family bond between King Charles, Queen Camilla

Tom Parker Bowles, Queen Camilla's eldest son with her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles, recently opened up about her life with King Charles and shared a special daily ritual they enjoy together.
Tom, a renowned food critic, revealed in an interview with People that afternoon tea at 5 p.m. is an essential tradition for King Charles.
"It's not just a cup of tea — it's a full meal," he explained, detailing that it includes sandwiches, two types of cake, scones, biscuits, shrimp, and eggs.
This cherished tradition, Tom noted, was passed down from the late Queen Elizabeth II, who always made time for afternoon tea, no matter where she was in the world.
Former royal chef Darren McGrady once recalled preparing scones for the Queen even during early morning hours while on the Royal Yacht in Australia, as it was 5 p.m. in her mind.
Currently promoting his book Cooking and the Crown, which features royal recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles, Tom also discussed his family.
He shared that his children, Lola, 17, and Freddy, 14, affectionately call Camilla and King Charles 'Gaga' and 'Uppa.'
Tom praised the King for being a wonderful step-grandfather. "He has been such a good, nice man," Tom said, highlighting the King's loving role in his children's lives, noting how he has read them stories and played with them since they were young.
Queen Camilla had previously spoken about King Charles' special bond with his grandchildren in a documentary celebrating his 70th birthday in 2018.
"He’ll get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, making funny noises," she shared, adding that her grandchildren absolutely adore him. "He reads Harry Potter and can do all the different voices, which children really appreciate."
Queen Camilla is the mother of two children, Tom and daughter Laura Lopes. Tom has two children, Lola and Freddy, with his ex-wife Sara Buys.
Laura has three children — Eliza, Gus, and Louis Lopes — with her husband Harry Lopes. Camilla's grandsons were in the spotlight during the May 2023 coronation, where they served as her Pages of Honor.
King Charles, also a grandfather of five, shares his grandchildren with Prince William and Princess Kate, who have three children — George, Charlotte, and Louis — and with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have two kids, Archie and Lilibet.