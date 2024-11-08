Prince William gives sad update on King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer journey

Prince William revealed how 2024 became the “hardest” and “brutal” year of his life after wife Kate Middleton and father King Charles got diagnosed with cancer.
The Prince of Wales wrapped up his four day trip in South Africa on Tuesday and got candid about personal life during a speech at Earthshot Prize Award ceremony.
He shared, “It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life,” adding, “So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.”
Charles was diagnosed with cancer on February 5, 2024, while the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnoses on March 22, 2024.
William expressed gratitude and appreciated both, his father and wife, for battling their diseases head-on.
“But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal,” he noted.
When asked about Princess Kate’s health update, who completed her chemotherapy on September 9, 2024, he said that she is “doing well,” and “I couldn’t be less relaxed this year, so it’s very interesting you’re all seeing that.”
William further added, “But it’s more a case of just crack on and you’ve got to keep going. I enjoy my work and I enjoy pacing myself and keeping sure that I have got time for my family, too.”
The future King went back to the U.K after finishing his South Africa trip on November 7, 2024.