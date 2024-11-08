Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter feels ‘sorry’ for women after Donald Trump's election win?

The 'Espresso' singer shares her candid thoughts on election during Short n' Sweet concert in Seattle, Washington,

  • by Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024


Sabrina Carpenter has broken silence on former President Donald Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 US elections.

On Wednesday, the Please Please Please singer stopped her performance at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, and expressed her candid thoughts.

A fan posted a clip from the show in which Sabrina expressed her disappointment and said, “sorry about our country.”

She can be heard saying, “I hope we can be a moment of peace for you, a moment of safety. I hope we can be a moment of peace for you, a moment of safety.”

The Espresso hitmaker added, “Sorry about our country & to the women in here I love you so so so so so much & I really hope for the rest of this night that you can enjoy yourselves because you absolutely deserve it.”

She tried to avoid naming Trump but her sentiments made it clear that the statement was about him.

Moreover, Sabrina won the distinction of having registered more voters than any other artist through the organization HeadCount before elections.

She is currently busy with Short n' Sweet Tour, which conclude on March 26, 2025.

Kanye West’s lawsuit takes new turn after he ‘fails to appear’ in court

Kanye West’s lawsuit takes new turn after he ‘fails to appear’ in court
Japan develops world’s first wooden satellite: Details inside

Japan develops world’s first wooden satellite: Details inside
Mahira Khan shares first statement after Lifetime Achievement Award win

Mahira Khan shares first statement after Lifetime Achievement Award win

King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes

King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes

Entertainment News

King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Kanye West’s lawsuit takes new turn after he ‘fails to appear’ in court
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
‘X-Men’ alum Simon Kinberg helms new 'Star Wars' trilogy
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Ryan Reynolds makes SHOCKING revelations about hosting 2025 Oscars
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Cardi B shows off third baby's name in dazzling diamond jewelry?
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Kourtney Kardashian under fire for lavish birthday party for son Rocky
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Liam Payne death case takes new turn after close friend arrest
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Warner Bros. finally breaks silence over 'Joker: Folie à Deux's' disappointing performance
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Madonna asked Rosie Perez to 'hook her up' with Tupac Shakur
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Andrea Bocelli spills beans on wild afterparty with Ed Sheeran, Johnny Depp
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Margot Robbie makes public debut with newborn in tow
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck's 'spectacular' compliment about her
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Billie Eilish gets emotional on Donald Trump win during Nashville concert