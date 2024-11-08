Sabrina Carpenter feels ‘sorry’ for women after Donald Trump's election win?

Sabrina Carpenter has broken silence on former President Donald Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 US elections.
On Wednesday, the Please Please Please singer stopped her performance at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, and expressed her candid thoughts.
A fan posted a clip from the show in which Sabrina expressed her disappointment and said, “sorry about our country.”
She can be heard saying, “I hope we can be a moment of peace for you, a moment of safety. I hope we can be a moment of peace for you, a moment of safety.”
The Espresso hitmaker added, “Sorry about our country & to the women in here I love you so so so so so much & I really hope for the rest of this night that you can enjoy yourselves because you absolutely deserve it.”
She tried to avoid naming Trump but her sentiments made it clear that the statement was about him.
Moreover, Sabrina won the distinction of having registered more voters than any other artist through the organization HeadCount before elections.
She is currently busy with Short n' Sweet Tour, which conclude on March 26, 2025.